Tesco Calamine Lotion 200Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Health Calamine Lotion
- Tesco Health Calamine Lotion 200ml
- Calamine and Zinc Oxide Soothing relief for skin rashes and sunburn.
- About This Product: Tesco Health Calamine Lotion is applied to the skin to relieve minor irritation and sunburn.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
N/A
Storage
Keep out of the sight and reach of children. (in bold font)
Produce of
Produced in UK
Preparation and Usage
- N/A - Topical Application
- Liquid for application to the skin. Shake the bottle thoroughly before use. Adults and children: Apply to the affected area with cotton wool. If you accidentally swallow Tesco Health Calamine Lotion, it should not cause any problems, but if you notice anything consult your doctor or pharmacist.
- Not applicable
Warnings
- For external use only.,
- Use this medicine only on your skin.,
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients with symptoms of itching, rashes or difficulty breathing.,
- Ask your doctor before use if having an x-ray, as the product may mask the x-ray picture.,
- Do not use on broken skin.,
- Avoid contact with eyes, mouth, genital tract and other sensitive parts of the body.,
- Side Effects,
- If you have an allergic reaction with symptoms of itching, rashes or difficulty breathing discontinue use.,
- Reporting of side effects,
- If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed in this label. You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard.,
- By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of medicines.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200ml
Safety information
