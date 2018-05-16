Bonne Maman Wild Blueberry Conserve 370G

Product Description
- Wild Blueberry Extra Jam
- Pack size: 370g
Information
Ingredients
Wild Blueberries, Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin, Prepared with 50g of Blueberries per 100g, Total Sugar content: 60g per 100g
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 weeks.Best before end: see side of lid.
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- For UK:
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9BD.
- For IRL:
Return to
- Please quote information on side of lid.
- For IRL:
- Boyne Valley,
- Platin,
- Drogheda,
- Co. Louth.
Net Contents
370g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1024 kJ
|-
|241 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|of which sugars
|59 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|Protein
|0.3 g
|Salt
|0 g
