Bonne Maman Raspberry Conserve 370G

Bonne Maman Raspberry Conserve 370G
£ 2.50
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry Extra Jam
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Ingredients

Raspberries, Sugar, Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Prepared with 50g Raspberries per 100g, Total Sugar content: 60g per 100g

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best before end: see side of cap.

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • For UK:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 149,
  • St Ives,
  • PE27 9BA.
  • For IRL:

Return to

  • For UK:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 149,
  • St Ives,
  • PE27 9BA.
  • www.bonnemaman.co.uk
  • For IRL:
  • Boyne Valley,
  • Platin,
  • Drogheda,
  • Co. Louth.
  • info@boynevalley.com

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1016 kJ
-239 kcal
Fat 0.2 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 57 g
of which sugars 57 g
Fibre 3.4 g
Protein 0.7 g
Salt 0 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tangy temptation

5 stars

Loved Tesco Finest until they changed the recipe and it truned into a stiff tastless lump. This jam is alive with raspberries, tangy and non gelatinous. You could be forgiven in thinking that it was home made. Truly delicious.

