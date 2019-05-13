By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman Peach Conserve 370G

Write a review
Bonne Maman Peach Conserve 370G
Product Description

  • Peach Extra Jam
  • The wide range of Conserves prepared by Bonne Maman are a delicious addition to any pantry. Spread on toast, croissants and scones or added as an ingredient in cakes and desserts, Bonne Maman transforms any occasion into a delightful experience.
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Ingredients

Peaches, Sugar, Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Prepared with 50g Peaches per 100g, Total Sugar content : 60g per 100g

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best before end: see side of cap.

Produce of

Product of France

Warnings

  • Caution: Despite our best efforts, on very rare occasions, stone fragments may escape our vigilance and be found in the jar.

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman
  • 46130 Biars-Sur-Cere
  • France

Return to

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 149,
  • St Ives,
  • PE27 9BA.
  • www.bonnemaman.co.uk
  • Boyne Valley,
  • Platin,
  • Drogheda,
  • Co. Louth.
  • info@boynevalley.com

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1024 kJ
-241 kcal
Fat 0.1 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 59 g
of which sugars 59 g
Fibre 1.3 g
Protein 0.4 g
Salt 0 g

Safety information

Caution: Despite our best efforts, on very rare occasions, stone fragments may escape our vigilance and be found in the jar.

Best Conserve ever

5 stars

Best Conserve ever - tasty and fruit pieces hmmmmm

