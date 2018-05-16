Bonne Maman Berries/Cherries Conserve 370G

Product Description
- Berries and Cherries Extra Jam
- A blend of strawberries, raspberries, cherries and redcurrants
- Pack size: 370g
Information
Ingredients
Fruits (Strawberries 17%, Cherries 13%, Redcurrants 12%, Raspberries 8%), Sugar, Brown Cane Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin, Prepared with 50g of Fruits per 100g, Total Sugar content: 60g per 100g
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 weeks.Best before end: see side of lid.
Produce of
Product of France
Warnings
- Caution: Despite our best efforts, on very rare occasions, stone fragments may escape our vigilance and be found in the jar.
Name and address
- For UK:
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
- For IRL:
Return to
- Please quote information on side of lid.
- For UK:
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
- www.bonnemaman.co.uk
- For IRL:
- Boyne Valley,
- Platin,
- Drogheda,
- Co. Louth.
Net Contents
370g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1016 kJ
|-
|239 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|of which sugars
|58 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|Protein
|0.6 g
|Salt
|0 g
Safety information
Caution: Despite our best efforts, on very rare occasions, stone fragments may escape our vigilance and be found in the jar.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019