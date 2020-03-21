Whiskas Chicken In Jelly 390G

Product Description
- Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 390g Can Whiskas wet cat food for adult cats
- Chicken in jelly Whiskas cat food tins
- Cat food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Cat food with mouth-watering morsels in a juicy jelly. Best served together with WHISKAS® dry cat food to provide a full and balanced diet for your adult cat. Available in 390g WHISKAS® cat food tins.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- WHISKAS® cat food with mouth-watering morsels in a juicy jelly for a scrumptious meal they'll love
- 6 x 390g cat food cans for adult cats made with carefully prepared recipes using
- With balanced mineral levels to support a healthy urinary tract
- With zinc which helps ensure a healthy skin & coat
- No added artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars
Storage
Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see bottom of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions:
- A 4 kg cat needs 2/3 can daily. We recommend to feed a mix of 1/3 can and 30 g WHISKAS® dry food. Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight cats reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your cat, please contact our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available. Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
- 79 kcal / 100 g
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- 0800 0648484
- www.whiskas.com
- IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein:
|8.5
|Fat content:
|5
|Inorganic matter:
|2.5
|Crude fibres:
|0.3
|Moisture:
|83
|Vitamin B1:
|31.5 mg
|Vitamin E:
|21 mg
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|0.33 mg
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|35 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|6.6 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|46.2 mg
|Cassia gum:
|1820 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
