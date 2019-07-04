New York Bakery Plain Bagels 5 Pack

Nice :)
These were thick and doughy, we had he plain ones roared and topped with butter ! Nice and filling. Could of done with being pre cut I think as both sides weren't that even when did it but still priding was great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I have always bought New York Bakery Co bagels for their great taste and low price. These always go down a treat in my home. Great with soft cheese, salmon, spreads, anything. The packaging is always airtight keeping them nice and fresh and taste never changes. Always the same great recipe. Don't change a thing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best bagels
I love these bagels. They are perfectly firm and yet perfectly doughy, exactly how a bagel should be. These I will definitely buy again. I would also like to taste the sesame ones of this brand also as they look amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
New York Bakery Bagels
Always liked bagels but usually only ever got them fresh when out. Tried these however and pleasantly surprised and will definitely be buying more again. Great for sandwiches and the odd slice of bacon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Georgeous toasted with butter
Absolutely georgeous toasted bagels, I just put butter on mine, didn’t need anything else. The lovely glazed top had just enough ‘stickiness’ a bagel should have. A lovely thick dough but not heavy to eat. The only trouble is when to eat....breakfast, mid morning/afternoon, lunch tea or supper!!!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A taste of New York
These bagels are amazing ... far more superior than any supermarket own brand. They are thick, chewy and have a great soft centre and are the closet thing to the bagels I have had when visting New York, my kids loved them toasted with butter or chocolate spread. They are a firm favourite in our house and will be buying them every week now !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy
If you haven’t tried these already you are seriously missing out! These are beautiful especially toasted a big hit in my house with added Philadelphia!! Perfect for that lunch time snack and enjoyed by all the family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious bagels toasted or as they are
I purchased the sesame seed bagels and the whole family enjoyed them. Lots of seeds on the bagels, think half fell off in the packet there were that many. Most were toasted and absolutely delicious with butter. Highly recommend to any bagel fans. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
New York bakery bagels
I have recently tried these New York bagels & I must say they I loved them, I had the original bagels with cream cheese & ham! Beautiful! Iv never tried bagels before so can’t compare to other brands but I liked them. Deffo recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Original bagels
I think these are a great for either savoury or sweet toppings. Can be eaten as a snack or made into a meal. My boys love cutting these in half and using as a base for pizza toppings. Also they love them smothered in Nutella! Great versatile product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]