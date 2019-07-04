By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
New York Bakery Plain Bagels 5 Pack

4.5(64)Write a review
Each bagel (approx. 90g) contains
  • Energy984kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1093kJ

Product Description

  • 5 Plain Bagels
  • For all the latest news and recipe ideas join our Facebook community at www.facebook.com/newyorkbakery
  • Made with superior ingredients & stone baked. Inspired by what we've found in the bakeries & delis of New York.
  • Low in fat
  • Soft & chewy for an authentic NY taste
  • Free from artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Maize, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Malted Barley Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase & use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use.For Best Before Date: See Bag Closure

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • See below for inspiration across the range
  • Perfect for breakfast
  • Sweet Breakfast - The Original Bagel, toasted and topped with cream cheese, blueberries & honey
  • Great choice for Lunch
  • Lunch Favourite - Wholemeal Bagel topped with crushed avocado, crumbled feta and flecks of chilli
  • Great for speedy snacking!
  • Sweet Treat - Cinnamon & Raisin Bagel with sliced banana and a light sprinkle of cinnamon

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 bagel (90g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Net Contents

5 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bagel
Energy1093kJ984kJ258kcal232kcal
Fat1.2g1.1g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate50.1g45.1g
(of which sugars)5.6g5.1g
Fibre3.1g2.8g
Protein10.1g9.1g
Salt0.8g0.7g

64 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Nice :)

3 stars

These were thick and doughy, we had he plain ones roared and topped with butter ! Nice and filling. Could of done with being pre cut I think as both sides weren't that even when did it but still priding was great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I have always bought New York Bakery Co bagels for their great taste and low price. These always go down a treat in my home. Great with soft cheese, salmon, spreads, anything. The packaging is always airtight keeping them nice and fresh and taste never changes. Always the same great recipe. Don't change a thing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best bagels

5 stars

I love these bagels. They are perfectly firm and yet perfectly doughy, exactly how a bagel should be. These I will definitely buy again. I would also like to taste the sesame ones of this brand also as they look amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New York Bakery Bagels

4 stars

Always liked bagels but usually only ever got them fresh when out. Tried these however and pleasantly surprised and will definitely be buying more again. Great for sandwiches and the odd slice of bacon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Georgeous toasted with butter

5 stars

Absolutely georgeous toasted bagels, I just put butter on mine, didn’t need anything else. The lovely glazed top had just enough ‘stickiness’ a bagel should have. A lovely thick dough but not heavy to eat. The only trouble is when to eat....breakfast, mid morning/afternoon, lunch tea or supper!!!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A taste of New York

5 stars

These bagels are amazing ... far more superior than any supermarket own brand. They are thick, chewy and have a great soft centre and are the closet thing to the bagels I have had when visting New York, my kids loved them toasted with butter or chocolate spread. They are a firm favourite in our house and will be buying them every week now !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

If you haven’t tried these already you are seriously missing out! These are beautiful especially toasted a big hit in my house with added Philadelphia!! Perfect for that lunch time snack and enjoyed by all the family! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious bagels toasted or as they are

4 stars

I purchased the sesame seed bagels and the whole family enjoyed them. Lots of seeds on the bagels, think half fell off in the packet there were that many. Most were toasted and absolutely delicious with butter. Highly recommend to any bagel fans. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New York bakery bagels

5 stars

I have recently tried these New York bagels & I must say they I loved them, I had the original bagels with cream cheese & ham! Beautiful! Iv never tried bagels before so can’t compare to other brands but I liked them. Deffo recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Original bagels

5 stars

I think these are a great for either savoury or sweet toppings. Can be eaten as a snack or made into a meal. My boys love cutting these in half and using as a base for pizza toppings. Also they love them smothered in Nutella! Great versatile product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

