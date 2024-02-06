We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Garlic & Mushroom Sauce 26G

Vegetarian

A rich and creamy sauce mix with aromatic garlic, wild mushrooms and black pepper for a quick and simple sauce.Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Ready in 5-10 minsFull of FlavourNo Hydrogenated FatNo Artificial ColoursNo Added Preservatives or MSGSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 26G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Spices (Garlic Powder (7%), Onion Powder, Black Pepper), Flavourings (contains Barley, Wheat), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Cream Powder (from Milk) (6%), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Whey Powder (from Milk), Dried Wild Mushroom (2%), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Flavour Enhancers (Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate)

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe

Net Contents

26g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:- 300ml semi-skimmed milk2 Easy Steps1 Stir the sauce mix with milk in a small saucepan.2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until sauce is smooth and thickened.Try Something Different... Perfect with pan-fried chicken breast, tagliatelle and rocket. Try stirring the cooked sauce into pasta, topping with cheese and grilling, until golden brown and bubbling.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial Colours

