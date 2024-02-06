Schwartz Garlic & Mushroom Sauce 26G

A rich and creamy sauce mix with aromatic garlic, wild mushrooms and black pepper for a quick and simple sauce. Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

Ready in 5-10 mins Full of Flavour No Hydrogenated Fat No Artificial Colours No Added Preservatives or MSG Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 26G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Spices (Garlic Powder (7%), Onion Powder, Black Pepper), Flavourings (contains Barley, Wheat), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Cream Powder (from Milk) (6%), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Whey Powder (from Milk), Dried Wild Mushroom (2%), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Flavour Enhancers (Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate)

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Preparation and Usage

Just Add: - 300ml semi-skimmed milk 2 Easy Steps 1 Stir the sauce mix with milk in a small saucepan. 2 Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for a couple of mins, until sauce is smooth and thickened. Try Something Different... Perfect with pan-fried chicken breast, tagliatelle and rocket. Try stirring the cooked sauce into pasta, topping with cheese and grilling, until golden brown and bubbling.

