Lavazza Decaffeinated Ground Coffee 250G

3(2)Write a review
£ 4.10
£1.64/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated Roasted Ground Coffee
  • Find out more at www.lavazza.com
  • An exceptional blend of sweet and full-bodied Brazilian Arabica, decaffeinated using a purely natural method to keep its fragrance intact, and then roasted to bring out its full and well-balanced taste, while preserving its body. Perfect for those seeking the taste and aroma of real Italian espresso blends.
  • Medium roast - 3.
  • Suitable for all coffee makers.
  • Caffeine content not higher than 0.10%
  • Italy's favourite coffee Lavazza is synonymous with quality coffee all over the world, this comes directly from over a century of passion for coffee, experience, research and innovation.
  • Since 1895, four generations of the Lavazza family have devoted their lives to the pursuit of coffee perfection. One delicious cup, and you'll know why it's Italy's favourite coffee.
  • Let our passion be your pleasure.
  • Decaffeinated natural method
  • Full flavoured
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

After opening, keep your Lavazza coffee in the fridge in an airtight opaque container. Stored like this your coffee will taste great for up to 3 weeks.Best before: date shown on side of pack

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Making The Perfect Coffee The traditional Italian Way
  • Stove Top Espresso Pot
  • Follow manufacturer's instructions for an authentic Italian experience.
  • Cafetière
  • Add Lavazza coffee to a warmed cafetière, 2 rounded dsp for a 3-cup cafetière, (5dsp/8cup, 8dsp/12 cup). Fill with hot, not boiling water to an inch from the top, stir, replace the plunger and allow to brew.
  • When you see the coffee grinds begin to settle (approx. 3 min), push plunger down slowly and serve immediately.

Name and address

  • Lavazza Coffee (UK) Ltd,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • 36 Windsor Street,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1AB.

Return to

  • For more information on the Lavazza coffee range in the UK please contact:
  • Tel.: 01895 209 750

Net Contents

250g ℮

it smells tastes old, no one way valve, oh wait th

1 stars

it smells tastes old, no one way valve, oh wait the gas needs to escape to make use of that, this has none may as well get instant, it will be just as horrible just cheaper..

Great taste - as good as 'real' caffeinated coffee

5 stars

Bought this on the basis of enjoying ' normal' caffeinated Lavazza. Used in a cafetiere. Tastes great, medium/smooth flavour and is not obviously decaffeinated (family members commented on how nice the coffee was and were surprised to hear it was decaf). Highly recommended.

