Lavazza Decaffeinated Ground Coffee 250G

it smells tastes old, no one way valve, oh wait the gas needs to escape to make use of that, this has none may as well get instant, it will be just as horrible just cheaper..
Great taste - as good as 'real' caffeinated coffee
Bought this on the basis of enjoying ' normal' caffeinated Lavazza. Used in a cafetiere. Tastes great, medium/smooth flavour and is not obviously decaffeinated (family members commented on how nice the coffee was and were surprised to hear it was decaf). Highly recommended.