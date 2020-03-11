L'oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream 50Ml

Did not receive product Informed l'oreal via emai
Did not receive product Informed l'oreal via email [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It's good, skin feels hydrated but unsure about other benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
good product, lovely results. light on the skin with lovely scent . would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a lovely light cream that absorbs quickly and sits under makeup well. My skin feels soft and hydrated all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Moisturising cream perfect for winter. Really good for very dry skin types and doesn’t leave skin feeling greasy. I like the size of this too. It comes in a plastic tub so it’s also travel friendly. Leaves skin smooth and plump. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love a good day/night cream, but have to be careful with my sensitive complexion...this product was perfect for me, does exactly what it says an smells lush...no sticky mucky feeling after using like other creams I’ve used...100% recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Skin feels fresh and clean even my husband uses it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really like this cream - really good to use on a daily basis and even at night. I use it after every shower and after taking my make up off to ensure my skin is hydrated and I love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great everyday face cream. Really hydrating left my skin feeling soft and plump. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Used this product a week and didn’t really notice a difference, skin felt slightly softer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]