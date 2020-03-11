By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream 50Ml

4.5(102)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • 50ml size
  • For skin type: All Skin Types
  • L'Oreal
  • The Revitalift Hydrating Day Cream
  • Advanced pro-retinol is a powerful dermatologist-inspired anti-wrinkle ingredient, which helps to smooth the skin's surface.
  • Fibrelastyl is a forming complex, which helps to reinforce skin elasticity for extra-form skin.
  • Results:
  • Immediately, skin is hydrated and toned
  • In 7 days, skin is firmer and smoother
  • In 4 weeks, wrinkles appear reduced on the forehead, around the mouth and around the eyes
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream 15ml 5011408039757
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream 50ml 5011408040791
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hydrating Smoothing Serum 30ml 3600523279111
  • A hydrating day cream
  • As part of your anti-wrinkle and firming regime
  • With advanced pro-retinol and fibrelastyl
  • To smooth skin's surface and reduce the appearance of wrinkles
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782725 146, Aqua / Water, Cyclohexasiloxane, Glycerin, Myristyl Myristate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Stearic Acid, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Isopropyl Isostearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycine Soja Protein / Soybean Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Acetyl Trifluoromethylphenyl Valylglycine, Disodium EDTA, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Salicyloyl Phytosphingosine, Triethanolamine, Retinyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isobutane Isohexadecane, Myristic Acid, PEG-20 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sorbitan Oleate, Dimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B223562/2)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the cream everyday with upwards movements on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck. Use twice per day or use night cream in the evening.

Net Contents

50ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

102 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Did not receive product Informed l'oreal via emai

1 stars

Did not receive product Informed l'oreal via email [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's good, skin feels hydrated but unsure about ot

3 stars

It's good, skin feels hydrated but unsure about other benefits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good product, lovely results. light on the skin wi

4 stars

good product, lovely results. light on the skin with lovely scent . would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a lovely light cream that absorbs quickly

5 stars

This is a lovely light cream that absorbs quickly and sits under makeup well. My skin feels soft and hydrated all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisturising cream perfect for winter. Really good

5 stars

Moisturising cream perfect for winter. Really good for very dry skin types and doesn’t leave skin feeling greasy. I like the size of this too. It comes in a plastic tub so it’s also travel friendly. Leaves skin smooth and plump. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love a good day/night cream, but have to be care

3 stars

I love a good day/night cream, but have to be careful with my sensitive complexion...this product was perfect for me, does exactly what it says an smells lush...no sticky mucky feeling after using like other creams I’ve used...100% recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin feels fresh and clean even my husband uses it

5 stars

Skin feels fresh and clean even my husband uses it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really like this cream - really good to use on a d

5 stars

Really like this cream - really good to use on a daily basis and even at night. I use it after every shower and after taking my make up off to ensure my skin is hydrated and I love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great everyday face cream. Really hydrating left m

4 stars

Great everyday face cream. Really hydrating left my skin feeling soft and plump. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Used this product a week and didn’t really notice

3 stars

Used this product a week and didn’t really notice a difference, skin felt slightly softer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 102 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Night Cream 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream Spf30 50Ml

£ 6.50
£13.00/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream 15Ml

£ 6.50
£43.34/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Revitalift Core White Serum 30Ml

£ 6.37
£21.24/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here