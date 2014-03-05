Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Plus Evening Primrose Oil 90 Capsules
Product Description
- Food Supplement Gelatin Based Capsules containing a Fish Oil Blend and Cod Liver Oil, Evening Primrose Oil and Fortified with Vitamins D & B6
- 90 One-A-Day capsules - food supplement gelatin based capsules containing a fish oil blend and cod liver oil, fortified with Vitamins
- Simply Timeless is a simple way to support your body everyday:
- - Hormonal activity: Vitamin B6 helps to regulate hormonal activity
- - Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
- - Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
- - Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
- †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of EPA and DHA
- *The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA
- At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart. Seven Seas Simply Timeless is a natural source of Omega-3 Fish Oil with Cod Liver Oil, rich in Omega-3, Evening Primrose Oil, plus Vitamins D & B6 that help to maintain good health as you get older.
Information
Ingredients
Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Colour: Caramel), Fish Oil Concentrate (26%), Evening Primrose Oil (16%), Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (14%), Fish Oil (13%), Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin E Prep. (Vitamin E, Sunflower Oil), Vitamin B6, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: One capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- People with epilepsy, those who are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- UK.
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
Net Contents
90 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Capsule
|%NRV
|Fish Oil Blend
|650 mg
|Of which Cod Liver Oil
|168 mg
|Providing Omega-3 nutrients
|200 mg
|Of which EPA
|85 mg
|Of which DHA
|77 mg
|Evening Primrose Oil
|200 mg
|Acid (GLA)
|16.8 mg
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin B6
|0.21 mg
|15
|Of which Gamma Linoleic
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. People with epilepsy, those who are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
