Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Plus A-Z Multi Vitamins 90 Capsules

Product Description

  • 90 One-A-Day Capsules - Food Supplement Gelatin Based Capsules Containing a Fish Oil Blend and Cod Liver Oil, with Vitamins
  • Simply Timeless® is the simple way to support your body:
  • - Energy: Vitamin B3 supports normal energy yielding metabolism
  • - Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
  • - Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
  • - Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
  • †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of EPA and DHA
  • *The beneficial effects for the brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA
  • Energy vitamin B3
  • Heart EPA & DHA
  • Vision DHA
  • Brain DHA
  • With vitamin D
Information

Ingredients

Fish Oil (38%), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin), Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (15%), Calcium Ascorbate, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Vitamin E, Niacinamide, Vitamin B12 Prep. (Maltodextrin, Trisodium CItrate, Citric Acid, Vitamin B12), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin A Prep. (Vitamin A Palmitate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Folic Acid, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin K, Biotin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: One capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Return to

  • Have Any Questions or Comments?
  • Visit www.seven-seas.com
Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

90 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Capsule%NRV
Fish Oil Blend500 mg
Of which Cod Liver Oil143 mg
Providing Omega-3 nutrients110 mg
Of which EPA50 mg
Of which DHA45 mg
Vitamin A800 μg RE100
Vitamin D5 μg 100
Vitamin E12 mg α-TE100
Vitamin K18 μg24
Vitamin C65 mg81
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.4 mg127
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.6 mg114
Niacin (Vitamin B3)18 mg NE113
Vitamin B62 mg143
Folic Acid200 μg100
Vitamin B123.4 μg136
Biotin10 μg20
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

