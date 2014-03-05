Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Plus A-Z Multi Vitamins 90 Capsules
Product Description
- 90 One-A-Day Capsules - Food Supplement Gelatin Based Capsules Containing a Fish Oil Blend and Cod Liver Oil, with Vitamins
- Simply Timeless® is the simple way to support your body:
- - Energy: Vitamin B3 supports normal energy yielding metabolism
- - Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
- - Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
- - Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
- †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of EPA and DHA
- *The beneficial effects for the brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA
- Energy vitamin B3
- Heart EPA & DHA
- Vision DHA
- Brain DHA
- With vitamin D
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil (38%), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin), Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (15%), Calcium Ascorbate, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Vitamin E, Niacinamide, Vitamin B12 Prep. (Maltodextrin, Trisodium CItrate, Citric Acid, Vitamin B12), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin A Prep. (Vitamin A Palmitate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Folic Acid, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin K, Biotin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: One capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Warnings
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- Have Any Questions or Comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
90 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Capsule
|%NRV
|Fish Oil Blend
|500 mg
|Of which Cod Liver Oil
|143 mg
|Providing Omega-3 nutrients
|110 mg
|Of which EPA
|50 mg
|Of which DHA
|45 mg
|Vitamin A
|800 μg RE
|100
|Vitamin D
|5 μg
|100
|Vitamin E
|12 mg α-TE
|100
|Vitamin K
|18 μg
|24
|Vitamin C
|65 mg
|81
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.4 mg
|127
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.6 mg
|114
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|2 mg
|143
|Folic Acid
|200 μg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|3.4 μg
|136
|Biotin
|10 μg
|20
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
