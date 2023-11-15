L'Oreal Paris Excellence Creme 5.6 Natural Rich Auburn Permanent Hair Dye

Includes our triple care colour ritual, 1. Caring colouring cream, 2. Caring gentle scalp post-colour shampoo, 3. Caring lightweight mask Triple Care Colour Ritual Hair Dye by Excellence Cares for your colour. Cares for your scalp. Cares for your hair. 1. Caring Colouring Cream Enriched with Pro-Keratin. Protects the hair as it colours. Long-lasting, multi-tonal colour. 2. Caring Gentle Scalp Post-Colour Shampoo Delicately cleanses the scalp and hair by gently rinsing away excess residue. Smooths the hair to reveal its radiance. Natural, multi-tonal colour result. Formulated specifically to be used right after colouring your hair 3. Caring Lightweight Mask Infused with conditioning ingredients. Intensively nourishes the hair without weighing it down.

Excellence triple care colour, colour that cares as it colours Goes well with L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner

Covers up to 100% of greys Gentle on scalp & hair Nourished, healthy looking hair Natural, multi-tonal colour result

Ingredients

1206903 - Caring Colouring Cream: Aqua /Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891/ Titanium Dioxide, p-Aminophenol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, Sodium Metabisulfite, Ammonium Thiolactate, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, 2-Methylresorcinol, Dimethicone, Proline, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Threonine, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C201921/1), 1152439 - Developer: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L. C202318/2), 1217017 - Caring Scalp Shampoo: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Mica, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, PEG-45M, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isoeugenol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, BHT, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate (F.I.L. C226772/1), 1177657 - Caring Lightweight Mask: Aqua / Water, Amodimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Isopropyl Myristate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Acetic Acid, PEG-150 Distearate, Trideceth-5, Trideceth-6, Trideceth-10, Panthenol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isoeugenol, 2-Oleamido-1, 3 Octadecanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C223464/1)

Preparation and Usage