Tesco Danish Blue 150G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Danish Blue 150G
£ 1.65
£11.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy460kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1532kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • Danablu. Blue veined full fat soft cheese.
  • Matured for a smooth texture and tangy flavour
  • Made in Denmark Matured for a smooth texture and tangy flavour
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using milk from Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before serving to allow the flavours to develop.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1532kJ / 370kcal460kJ / 111kcal
Fat31.3g9.4g
Saturates19.0g5.7g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.5g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.3g6.1g
Salt2.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Beautiful. Recipy follows

5 stars

Beautiful flavour...……... Make a piece of buttered toast, Cover with chopped watercress. Then with a ripe sliced conference pear. Top with Tesco Danish Blue Cheese and then lightly grill and enjoy.

