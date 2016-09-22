Bic Cristal Black Pens 4 Pack

The classic BIC Cristal Original pen with its clear barrel is the world’s best-selling ballpoint pen, and this pouch contains 4 in black ink. Each of these lightweight pens has enough ink to write for an average of 3 km, plus is certified with the NF Environnement eco-label. The minimal design of this iconic object has made it part of the permanent collections at the New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and the Musée d'Art Moderne/Pompidou Centre in Paris.