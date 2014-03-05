By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Osteocare Liquid 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
Osteocare Liquid 200Ml
£ 3.80
£3.80/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Synergistic liquid calcium with magnesium, zinc & vitamin D3
  • A rich source of calcium
  • Contributes to normal absorption of calcium
  • A smooth and great tasting liquid
  • Osteocare® supports National Osteoporosis Society
  • Save £5 off membership of the National Osteoporosis Society with this pack
  • Become a member of the National Osteoporosis Society with this exclusive saving, and benefit from:
  • Information quarterly magazine
  • Comprehensive 100 page book
  • Online lifestyle tips and guidance
  • See in-pack leaflet for more details and hot to join.
  • UK's No1 for Bones*
  • *UK's No.1 bone health supplement brand.
  • Osteocare® Liquid provides a rich source of calcium and co-factors in a smooth, great tasting liquid, with vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption and utilisation of calcium.
  • Balanced calcium with magnesium
  • Osteocare® Liquid carefully combines calcium with co-factors including vitamin D and zinc, plus magnesium which contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system and muscle function.
  • Ideal for those who have difficulty swallowing tablets
  • Calcium, magnesium, vitamin D and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal bones. Getting enough calcium is especially important for men and women over 50, during pregnancy and breast-feeding, and during and after the menopause.
  • Children's growth & development
  • Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. With a delicious orange taste, Osteocare® Liquid is ideal for children over 3 years.
  • Dairy & fat free
  • Osteocare® Liquid does not contain dairy products and is fat free. It is ideal for those using soya milk who wish to supplement their diet with calcium and magnesium from a dairy free source.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living

  • Great tasting
  • The UK's No. 1 calcium formula for men, women & children
  • The Queen's awards for enterprise innovation 2013
  • Calcium magnesium vitamin D, zinc which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Delicious orange taste
  • No lactose, yeast or dairy
  • No artificial colours
  • Not tested on animals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200ML
  • Calcium, magnesium, vitamin D and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
  • Osteocare® Liquid carefully combines calcium with co-factors including vitamin D and zinc, plus magnesium which contributes to normal functioning of the nervous system and muscle function

Information

Ingredients

Purified Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Humectant: Sorbitol, Calcium Carbonate (as Calcium Salt), Magnesium Hydroxide, Thickeners: Veegum & Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Natural Flavourings: Mint Oil & Orange Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Emulsifier: Polysorbate 80, Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Stabiliser: Riboflavin Phosphate

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

After opening store in fridge and use within six weeks. Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.For Best Before End See Base of Carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Adults (Men and Women):
  • 2 teaspoonsful twice daily.
  • Pregnancy and Breast-Feeding:
  • 2 teaspoonsful twice daily.
  • Children (3-12 Years):
  • 2 teaspoonsful daily.
  • 1 teaspoonful = approx. 5ml
  • Ideally taken with a main meal.
  • Do not exceed the recommended intake.
  • Osteocare® Liquid can be continued for as long as required.
  • To prevent possible contamination with metals such as lead, oyster calcium and bone-dolomite have not been included in the Osteocare® formulation.
  • Shake well before use

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT: Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Return to

  • For more information:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.osteocare.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per 2 x 5ml%EC NRV†
Vitamin D (as D3 150 IU)3.8 µg76
Calcium 300 mg38
Magnesium 150 mg40
Zinc 6 mg60
†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--

Safety information

View more safety information

FOOD SUPPLEMENT: Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

It has been helpful for relieving astma

5 stars

It has been helpful for relieving astma

Usually bought next

Tesco Calcium & Vitamin D 90'S

£ 2.25
£0.03/each

Offer

Feroglobin B12 Sustained Release Caps 30

£ 5.25
£0.18/each

Offer

Bassetts 3-6 Multi Vitamin Strawberry

£ 3.70
£0.12/each

Offer

Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin D3 2000Iu 96 Tablets

£ 8.00
£0.08/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here