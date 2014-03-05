Osteocare Liquid 200Ml

It has been helpful for relieving astma
It has been helpful for relieving astma
Offer
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
Purified Water, Raw Cane Sugar, Humectant: Sorbitol, Calcium Carbonate (as Calcium Salt), Magnesium Hydroxide, Thickeners: Veegum & Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Natural Flavourings: Mint Oil & Orange Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Emulsifier: Polysorbate 80, Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Stabiliser: Riboflavin Phosphate
After opening store in fridge and use within six weeks. Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.For Best Before End See Base of Carton.
200ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Av. per 2 x 5ml
|%EC NRV†
|Vitamin D (as D3 150 IU)
|3.8 µg
|76
|Calcium
|300 mg
|38
|Magnesium
|150 mg
|40
|Zinc
|6 mg
|60
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
FOOD SUPPLEMENT: Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020