Ferrero Kinder Pingui 4 X 30G

£1.75

£1.46/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

30 g:
Energy
561kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g

Sponge Cake with Fine Chocolate and a Milky (48.5%) and Cocoa (12.5%) FillingFor more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
Kinder Pingui is a chilled and refreshing snack with a crispy layer of dark chocolate that gives way to a creamy milky filling and a cocoa cream centre. It's ideal as a treat or dessert for the whole family!
At Kinder, we have partnered with TerraCycle to offer a free national recycling programme which is an immediate option available to make all of our packaging recyclable across the UK. For more information please visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/brigades/kinder-uk
At Ferrero, we help people to enjoy life’s special moments through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We care about quality and excellence, our heritage and our family values, our respect for the environment and the communities in which we work. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. We know that it’s all these details that matter to guarantee the quality and experience of our unique products and brands
Delicious sponge with a creamy centre, coated in a crispy chocolate layerNo artificial colours or preservativesFind it in the chilled aisle
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Fresh Pasteurised Milk (24%), Fine Chocolate 22% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder (9.5%), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Cocentrated Butter, Dextrose (Wheat), Fine Milk Chocolate (1%) (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Egg Powder, Baker's Yeast, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya)), Salt, Powdered Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

