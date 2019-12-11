Highland Spring Sports Bottle 6X500ml

Product Description
- Still Spring Water.
- This bottle contributes to 28% of an average adult's RDA*
- *As recommended by EFSA Journal 2010; 8 (3): 1459, Scientific Opinion on Dietary Reference Values for water.
- From the majestic landscape of Scotland's Ochil Hills, every drop of Highland Spring is lovingly drawn from organic land. Feel refreshed with water as pure as nature intended.
- Multipack: Bottles not to be sold separately.
- Ethical Company - Good Shopping Guide
- Pack size: 3000ml
Information
Storage
Store in an odour free environment and away from direct sunlight.Best Before End: See Side of Pack
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Warnings
- Caution: Cap contains small parts, not suitable for children under 3 years.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Highland Spring Limited,
- Blackford,
- Pertshire,
- PH4 1QA,
- Scotland,
- UK.
Return to
- Highland Spring Limited,
- Blackford,
- Pertshire,
- PH4 1QA,
- Scotland,
- UK.
- www.highlandspring.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
6 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average analysis mg/l:
|Bicarbonate
|150
|Calcium
|40.5
|Chloride
|6.1
|Magnesium
|10.1
|Nitrate (as H03)
|3.1
|Potassium
|0.7
|Sodium
|5.6
|Sulphate
|5.3
|Dry residue at 180°C
|170
|pH
|7.8
Safety information
Caution: Cap contains small parts, not suitable for children under 3 years.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019