Tesco Jersey Royal Potatoes 1Kg

I was very disappointed with these potatoes. I pu
I was very disappointed with these potatoes. I purchased them on 21/07/19, and used them on 22/07/19. The 'best before' date is 24/07/19. I found the appearance of them surprising as they did not look like the Jersey Royals that I am familiar with. No loose, flaky skin which is usually typical of the Jersey Royals. Many black blemishes on the skins, some deep. I had to peel them to expose the flesh, some of which had to be cut away as it was blackened inside. We cooked and ate what was left of the potatoes, which tasted fine, but I would not buy them again.
horrible
these are not jersey royals potatoes the skin is so tough i had to scrap the potato out they were horrible
Not recommended
Lacking the flavour and texture of good Jersey Royals. Could have been any poor quality spud.. Nothing to recommend it.
Not like they should be.
Nothing like the Jersey Royals of old. Which should have easy scrubbable skins, be kidney-shaped with creamy flesh.Which these certainly are not,
Massive potatoes
Massive potatoes, not like jersey royals at all, very very disappointing!