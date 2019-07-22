By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jersey Royal Potatoes 1Kg

1.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Jersey Royal Potatoes 1Kg
£ 1.50
£1.50/kg
Per 150g
  • Energy453kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Jersey Royal potatoes.
  • For more great recipe ideas, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Delicate and nutty Freshly harvested from the fertile soils of Jersey
  • Delicate and nutty Freshly harvested from the fertile soils of Jersey
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working with trusted growers across Europe we ensure all our new potatoes are brought to you fresh throughout the year. In Jersey we work with Ian Le Brun whose family have been farming Jersey Royals in the gentle climate and fertile soils for generations. The earliest crops are planted on steep, south facing coastal slopes, known as côtils, where seaweed collected from the Jersey beaches is used as a natural fertiliser, a method dating back to the 12th century. The new potatoes are then harvested by hand and have a delicate, nutty flavour. Once harvested, the care continues as the new potatoes are packed and shipped daily to ensure you get them at their freshest.
  • Delicate & nutty
  • Freshly harvested from the fertile soils of Jersey
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Jersey royal genuine new potatoes
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Scrub gently and rinse well.

Hob
Instructions: For boiled
Place potatoes in a saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve.

Steam
Instructions: For steamed
Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water.
Cover with lid and steam for 20-25 minutes or until tender.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Produce of

Produce of Jersey

Preparation and Usage

  • Scrub gently and rinse well.

    For boiled

    Place potatoes in saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20 - 25 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve. Steam ~

    For steamed

    Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 20 - 25 minutes or until tender. Once cooked stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy302kJ / 71kcal453kJ / 107kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g22.4g
Sugars1.1g1.7g
Fibre1.8g2.7g
Protein1.8g2.7g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled (in unsalted water) according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I was very disappointed with these potatoes. I pu

2 stars

I was very disappointed with these potatoes. I purchased them on 21/07/19, and used them on 22/07/19. The 'best before' date is 24/07/19. I found the appearance of them surprising as they did not look like the Jersey Royals that I am familiar with. No loose, flaky skin which is usually typical of the Jersey Royals. Many black blemishes on the skins, some deep. I had to peel them to expose the flesh, some of which had to be cut away as it was blackened inside. We cooked and ate what was left of the potatoes, which tasted fine, but I would not buy them again.

horrible

1 stars

these are not jersey royals potatoes the skin is so tough i had to scrap the potato out they were horrible

Not recommended

2 stars

Lacking the flavour and texture of good Jersey Royals. Could have been any poor quality spud.. Nothing to recommend it.

Not like they should be.

2 stars

Nothing like the Jersey Royals of old. Which should have easy scrubbable skins, be kidney-shaped with creamy flesh.Which these certainly are not,

Massive potatoes

1 stars

Massive potatoes, not like jersey royals at all, very very disappointing!

