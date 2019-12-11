7 Up Light Lemon & Lime 2 Litre Bottle
Offer
- Energy20kJ 5kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.10g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ/2kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Low Calorie Lemon and Lime Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- Great 7up taste
- Free of sugar, colour and caffeine
- Pack size: 2l
- Free of sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Lemon and Lime Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Potassium Chloride, Stabiliser (Pectin)
Storage
Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Distributor address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Drained weight
2l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|8kJ/2kcal
|20kJ/5kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.10g
|Bottle contains 8 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019