Pie D'angloys 200G

Pie D'angloys 200G
£ 2.20
£11.00/kg

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese made from pasteurised cows' milk.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cows' Milk, Cream, Starter Cultures, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C

Name and address

  • Pie d' Angloys,
  • PO Box 93,
  • Hampton.

  • Pie d' Angloys,
  • PO Box 93,
  • Hampton.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1419 kJ
-343 kcal
Fat 31 g
of which saturates 22 g
Carbohydrate <0,5 g
of which sugars <0,5 g
Protein 16 g
Salt 1,3 g

