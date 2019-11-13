By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G

4.5(14)Write a review
Tesco Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G
£ 1.50
£0.60/100g
Per 200ml
  • Energy32kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • 80 Decaffeinated tea bags.
  • SMOOTH & ROUNDED Carefully blended by our tea masters for full flavour Tea was one of the first things our founder Jack Cohen sold on his market stall back in 1924. All these years later, we still use the same care and attention for our full bodied tea. Our expert taster, Tim Clifton, and our tea masters select and taste the most vibrant leaves from Africa, India, Sri Lanka and all over the world. So you always get the perfect cup.
  SMOOTH & ROUNDED Carefully blended by our tea masters for full flavour Tea was one of the first things our founder Jack Cohen sold on his market stall back in 1924. All these years later, we still use the same care and attention for our full bodied tea. Our expert taster, Tim Clifton, and our tea masters select and taste the most vibrant leaves from Africa, India, Sri Lanka and all over the world. So you always get the perfect cup.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of tea:

    1. To enjoy this tea at its best, always warm the teapot first with boiling water.

    2. Use one tea bag per person and one for the pot.

    3. Pour on boiling water and leave to stand for 3-5 minutes to allow the full flavour to brew.

    4. Serve with or without milk.

Number of uses

80 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy10kJ / 3kcal32kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.1g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre0.2g0.6g
Protein0.1g0.3g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 200ml boiling water.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

2 stars

Been buying these for years as they were good value and made a flavoursome cuppa. But recently flavour has changed and the tea is weak and insipid. What’s happened?

Very good value

5 stars

Very good tea, I am tea lover, I think this is very good value, and a very nice flavour, I have purchased all the top branded decfe teas and paid much more, I am sticking with this one now, as long as the blend stays the same!

Best stick to more expensive teas....

1 stars

Awful tasting tea. Has a grainy taste to it. Very unpleasant, won't be buying again.

Best cuppa even though it's Decaf!!

5 stars

Makes a really strong good cup of tea and as good as the leading brands at a far better price! Nearly as good as Barrys!!

Not a bad cuppa

4 stars

Not a bad cuppa

Love the taste

5 stars

I tried this tea at my parents and I absolutely love it. It’s also a reasonable price

great taste

5 stars

these tea bags are lovely have a good flavour and reasonable priced

Best I have tasted

5 stars

It is always on my order

Great cup of tea

5 stars

This was my first purchase of decaffeinated tea and wasn't sure how it would be, but found it makes a very good cuppa.

Very tasty no one has guessed they are de caf

5 stars

Trying to cut back on caffeine so bought these and no difference in taste - lovely

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

