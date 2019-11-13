Tesco Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G

Disappointed
Been buying these for years as they were good value and made a flavoursome cuppa. But recently flavour has changed and the tea is weak and insipid. What’s happened?
Very good value
Very good tea, I am tea lover, I think this is very good value, and a very nice flavour, I have purchased all the top branded decfe teas and paid much more, I am sticking with this one now, as long as the blend stays the same!
Best stick to more expensive teas....
Awful tasting tea. Has a grainy taste to it. Very unpleasant, won't be buying again.
Best cuppa even though it's Decaf!!
Makes a really strong good cup of tea and as good as the leading brands at a far better price! Nearly as good as Barrys!!
Not a bad cuppa
Not a bad cuppa
Love the taste
I tried this tea at my parents and I absolutely love it. It’s also a reasonable price
great taste
these tea bags are lovely have a good flavour and reasonable priced
Best I have tasted
It is always on my order
Great cup of tea
This was my first purchase of decaffeinated tea and wasn't sure how it would be, but found it makes a very good cuppa.
Very tasty no one has guessed they are de caf
Trying to cut back on caffeine so bought these and no difference in taste - lovely