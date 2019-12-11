Sacla Chargrilled Aubergine Pesto 190G
Offer
Product Description
- Char-Grilled Aubergine Pesto.
- Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe inspiration.
- Vegan. Our Italian family has been making Pesto for generations and this Char-Grilled Aubergine recipe will add pizzazz to your Italian meals.
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Char-Grilled Aubergines (36%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Water, Basil (3, 5%), Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Cashew Nuts, Garlic, Pine Kernels, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Chilli Pepper Powder
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Nuts
Storage
Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Stir 1/4 jar into 100g hot pasta and serve.
Warnings
- IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.
Name and address
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Return to
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (47.5g)
|Energy
|1341kJ
|629kJ
|-
|325kcal
|153kcal
|Fat
|32g
|15g
|of which Saturates
|3.5g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|3.2g
|of which Sugars
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.57g
Safety information
IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019