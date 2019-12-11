By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sacla Chargrilled Aubergine Pesto 190G

£ 2.00
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Char-Grilled Aubergine Pesto.
  • Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe inspiration.
  • Vegan. Our Italian family has been making Pesto for generations and this Char-Grilled Aubergine recipe will add pizzazz to your Italian meals.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Char-Grilled Aubergines (36%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Water, Basil (3, 5%), Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Cashew Nuts, Garlic, Pine Kernels, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Flavouring, Smoke Flavouring, Chilli Pepper Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts

Storage

Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir 1/4 jar into 100g hot pasta and serve.

Warnings

  • IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.

Name and address

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Return to

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (47.5g)
Energy 1341kJ629kJ
-325kcal153kcal
Fat 32g15g
of which Saturates 3.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate 6.8g3.2g
of which Sugars 2.4g1.1g
Fibre 1.6g0.8g
Protein 1.7g0.8g
Salt 1.2g0.57g

Safety information

IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.

