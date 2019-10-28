By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich
£ 2.20
£2.20/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1728kJ 411kcal
    21%
  • Fat13.3g
    19%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 886kJ / 211kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned roast chicken breast, mayonnaise and sage and onion stuffing on malted brown bread.
  • "Tesco ROAST CHICKEN & STUFFING Seasoned chicken layered with sage and onion stuffing and mayonnaise Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered into bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
  • ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST Our chef's recipe layers roast chicken with sage and onion stuffing and mayonnaise CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (41%), Wheat Flour, Sage & Onion Stuffing (12%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Bran, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Sage & Onion Stuffing contains: Water, Wheat Flour, Onion, Oats, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Parsley, Yeast.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy886kJ / 211kcal1728kJ / 411kcal
Fat6.8g13.3g
Saturates0.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate22.5g43.9g
Sugars1.5g2.9g
Fibre2.0g3.9g
Protein13.9g27.1g
Salt0.8g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty. Ignore the other reviews!

5 stars

I really don’t understand all the negative reviews. This chicken and stuffing sandwich is really tasty, generous amount of chicken breast, the stuffing tastes beautiful and the mayo is lovely. All this combined on wholemeal bread makes for a great tasting sandwich. Very nice!

Who Stole The Mayo?

2 stars

“With mayonnaise” - where? Very dry. Roll on Xmas, we might get some cranberry sauce to moisten these sandwiches up!

it was OK, just please improve the standards.

3 stars

They are nice when the chickens not dried and turning yellow like sum dry aged beef :)

Absolutely tasteless

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless

Usually bought next

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Pepsi Max 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Offer

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Oasis Summer Fruits 500 Ml

£ 1.29
£0.26/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here