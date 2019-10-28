Tesco Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

Really tasty. Ignore the other reviews!
I really don’t understand all the negative reviews. This chicken and stuffing sandwich is really tasty, generous amount of chicken breast, the stuffing tastes beautiful and the mayo is lovely. All this combined on wholemeal bread makes for a great tasting sandwich. Very nice!
Who Stole The Mayo?
“With mayonnaise” - where? Very dry. Roll on Xmas, we might get some cranberry sauce to moisten these sandwiches up!
it was OK, just please improve the standards.
They are nice when the chickens not dried and turning yellow like sum dry aged beef :)
Absolutely tasteless
Absolutely tasteless