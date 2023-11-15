We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Colour Mate Shampoo 300Ml

4.7(318)
£4.85

£1.62/100ml

Aussie Colour Mate Shampoo 300Ml
Colour us obsessed, but we say coloured hair should always be at its most brilliant. This colour-protecting Aussie Bonza Colour Shampoo ups the "oomph" of coloured hair, leaving it brilliantly bright and va-va-va-vibrant. The cruelty free formula is infused with Australian Wild Peach extract, and leaves hair smelling divine. Never let your crowning glory look off-colour with our coloured hair protecting, silicone free shampoo. Whatever its shade, your hair will thank you!
COLOUR-PROTECTING BRILLIANCE: Keep your coloured hair looking as va-va-va-vibrant as you with this shampoo full of Aussie "oomph"PROUDLY CRUELTY FREE: Silicone free formula made without any animal-derived ingredientsICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineDON'T USE ME JUST ONCE: Recyclable bottle made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding dyes)INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Wild Peach extractA IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY clean hair
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Limonene, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Alcohol Denat, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Massage into wet hair. Rinse and - you guessed it – repeat. Use with Aussie Bonza Colour conditioner or 3 Minute Miracle deep treatment to see other coloured hair go green with envy.

