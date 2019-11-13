A++
Good little doughnuts!
Tesco 5 Ring Doughnuts - I rate them as 5 stars! The ring doughnuts are ideal for me as I don't like the iced ones or the jam doughnuts which are far too sweet for me. I hope these will not be out of stock for too long as I really miss them. I am disabled and housebound so I am unable to go round other shops to see if they have any.
Where are they
Love these doughnuts but no longer in stock. Why?
very good ,valuable product
These used to be the best of the best, but not anymore. Synthetic tasting and go stale quick.
Absolutely delicious! So doughy today and big! Just how we like them 😁
Best frozen then heated in a microwave. That will give the fresh fairground flavour.
Way too much sugar
I have never seen a ring doughnut with so much sugar on the bag was half filled with sugar and the doughnuts i picked up one it was that badly covered in sugar there were lumps of sugar falling of it i could have made hasel and gretal 5 sugar houses
Maybe it's the time of day I get my order but always seem stale. And always best before the day I get my delivery.
Tasty Seaside doughnuts
Good value and tasty doughnuts - keep fresh for 2 -3 days - just like seaside doughnuts at a fraction of the cost.