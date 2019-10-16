Ben & Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew Ice Cream 500Ml

Perfect for any caramel lovers. It is delicious
Perfect for any caramel lovers. It is delicious
CREAM (27%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, free range EGG yolk, vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower seed), MILK fat, whole MILK powder, reduced fat cocoa powder, skimmed MILK powder, stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan), salt, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), emulsifier (SOYA lecithin), natural vanilla flavour, vanilla extract, acidity regulator (citric acid). May contain nuts. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla extract: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 18%ᶠ. ᶠVisit www.info.fairtrade.net
Storage temperature -18ºC
Netherlands
500 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1100 kJ
|1000 kJ
|1000 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|270 kcal
|240 kcal
|240 kcal
|12%
|Fat (g)
|15 g
|14 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|10 g
|9 g
|9 g
|45%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|28 g
|26 g
|26 g
|10%
|of which sugars (g)
|25 g
|22 g
|22 g
|24%
|Protein (g)
|3.5 g
|3.5 g
|3.5 g
|7%
|Salt (g)
|0.19 g
|0.17 g
|0.17 g
|3%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019