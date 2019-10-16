By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ben & Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew Ice Cream 500Ml

  • Caramel Ice Cream with a Caramel Swirl (9%) and Chocolatey Covered Caramel Chunks (9%)
  • Ben & Jerry's Caramel Ice Cream Tub with a caramel swirl and chocolatey covered caramel chunks. Because chocolate and caramel were meant to be together. And you were meant to grab a spoon and enjoy Ben and Jerry's ice cream.
  • Calling all caramel lovers! Fulfilling all your caramel cravings, with caramel ice cream, caramel-filled chocolatey cups and a caramel swirl to boot, this concoction takes you to a whole new level of rich, caramel euphoria in just one tub of ice cream.
  • Hard as this may be to believe, we’ve heard that some of you may be operating at a caramel deficit. Sounds crazy, but be honest: Are most of your days caramel-free? Anecdotal evidence suggests that there is a direct correlation between caramel and happiness (or at least that certainly seems to be case among our Flavour Gurus), so what are you waiting for? If a caramel kick is what you’re craving, then chew-chew-choose this flavour. On the other hand, if you’ve already got your caramel food group covered, the news is still good: You can’t possibly have too much!
  • The cocoa, sugar, and vanilla in our ice cream is all Fairtrade certified. Caring Dairy farmers are responsible for all the sustainable milk and cream in this tub. We wouldn’t think of using anything but cage-free eggs. And our packaging is always responsibly sourced.
  • Ben & Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew Ice Cream Tub with a caramel swirl and chocolatey covered caramel chunks is a perfect dessert to satisfy your caramel cravings
  • Ben & Jerry's ice cream offers caramel ice cream with a caramel swirl & chocolatey covered caramel chunks. So, if a caramel kick is what you’re craving then chew chew choose me!
  • Our ice cream dessert contains Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Ben & Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew Ice Cream is also Kosher certified dairy
  • Ben and Jerry's mission is to create linked prosperity for everyone that’s connected to our business of frozen dessert: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • At Ben & Jerry’s, we care about the environment and use responsibly sourced packaging for our tubs of ice cream
  • Pack size: 500ml

CREAM (27%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, free range EGG yolk, vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower seed), MILK fat, whole MILK powder, reduced fat cocoa powder, skimmed MILK powder, stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan), salt, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), emulsifier (SOYA lecithin), natural vanilla flavour, vanilla extract, acidity regulator (citric acid). May contain nuts. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla extract: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 18%ᶠ. ᶠVisit www.info.fairtrade.net

  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage temperature -18ºC

Netherlands

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

500 ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1100 kJ1000 kJ1000 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)270 kcal240 kcal240 kcal12%
Fat (g)15 g14 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)10 g9 g9 g45%
Carbohydrate (g)28 g26 g26 g10%
of which sugars (g)25 g22 g22 g24%
Protein (g)3.5 g3.5 g3.5 g7%
Salt (g)0.19 g0.17 g0.17 g3%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )----

Perfect for any caramel lovers. It is delicious

