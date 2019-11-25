Tesco Organic Brown Bloomer 400G

The Best Organic Brown Bloomer. 5 stars! :)
Top value
Excellent value product.Shame it has not been in stock for ages
Nice
This is a very good and affordable organic "brown" bread. My only desire would be a wholegrain bread, this is only just over half wholemeal. Saying that, I did enjoy it. It toasts well.
Very dry,very course,little flavour.
The best loaf I've found. Crispy outside and soft
The best loaf I've found. Crispy outside and soft inside, cuts easily and tastes delicious. And organic and affordable!
will buy again
great and tasty, fresh
A great product that is good quality
a good quality bread that can be kept for a few days.
Natural beautiful taste
Good taste
we liked it
Still good after several days. I have used it for
Still good after several days. I have used it for about 1 week when kept in fridge