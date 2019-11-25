By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Brown Bloomer 400G

£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
Each slice
  • Energy814kJ 193kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1018kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Organic brown bread
  • Organic Brown Bloomer 400g
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Wholemeal Wheat Flour (52%), Organic Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) (25%), Water**, Yeast**, Organic Sunflower Oil (0.9%), Salt**, Organic Malted Barley Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)**, Edible Label**

Edible Label contains: Potato Starch, Water, Olive Oil, Maltodextrin, Iron Oxide

**Permitted Non-organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1018kJ / 241kcal814kJ / 193kcal
Fat2.3g1.8g
Saturates0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate42.8g34.2g
Sugars2.3g1.8g
Fibre6.5g5.2g
Protein9.0g7.2g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

The Best Organic Brown Bloomer. 5 stars! :)

5 stars

The Best Organic Brown Bloomer. 5 stars! :)

Top value

5 stars

Excellent value product.Shame it has not been in stock for ages

Nice

5 stars

This is a very good and affordable organic "brown" bread. My only desire would be a wholegrain bread, this is only just over half wholemeal. Saying that, I did enjoy it. It toasts well.

Very dry,very course,little flavour.

1 stars

Very dry,very course,little flavour.

The best loaf I've found. Crispy outside and soft

5 stars

The best loaf I've found. Crispy outside and soft inside, cuts easily and tastes delicious. And organic and affordable!

will buy again

5 stars

great and tasty, fresh

A great product that is good quality

5 stars

a good quality bread that can be kept for a few days.

Natural beautiful taste

5 stars

Natural beautiful taste

Good taste

4 stars

we liked it

Still good after several days. I have used it for

5 stars

Still good after several days. I have used it for about 1 week when kept in fridge

