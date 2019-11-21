By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic White Bloomer 400G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Organic White Bloomer 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
Each slice
  • Energy827kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Organic white bread.
  • Organic White Bloomer 400g
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) (79%), Water**, Yeast**, Organic Sunflower Oil (1%), Salt**, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)**, Edible Label**.

Edible Label contains: Potato Starch, Water, Olive Oil, Maltodextrin, Iron Oxide

**Permitted Non-organic ingredients.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1034kJ / 244kcal827kJ / 195kcal
Fat1.6g1.3g
Saturates0.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate47.5g38.0g
Sugars2.6g2.1g
Fibre2.8g2.2g
Protein8.5g6.8g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Favourite bread

5 stars

Lovely floury white bread. Glad I can buy organic bread online with the rest of my groceries. Freezes well too.

This bread is my favorite as it is so tasty,it sme

5 stars

This bread is my favorite as it is so tasty,it smells lovely freshly baked, and it is organic so it is without any extras, and this bread remins me bread I was eating in my childhood, you can do nice crunchy toasts from it, and I like to do hot onion+tomato+cheese toast under the grill, so good! I slice this bread and freeze it and when you defrost it it does taste the same! Thank you, Tesco!

Organic it's just a marketing trick.

3 stars

Not as good as a homemade bread, I believe there is different rising agents used, I don't feel yeast taste in it at all. Why can't it be made without fortified flour? I don't need those "vitamins" in my bread.

Brown-bread is another 'Delicacy' !

5 stars

Superb. Such fresh bread 'Melts' in our mouths! Even deserves butter+, and you might find/choose another produced & worth adding! I also remember such another in brown/granary bread. Deserved by us all...…..

Good bread

4 stars

Very nice bred. Soft inside with the crispy outside. Best eaten fresh.

Usually bought next

Tesco Organic Brown Bloomer 400G

£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Tesco White Baton

£ 0.45
£0.23/100g

Offer

Tesco Sourdough Bloomer

£ 1.60
£NaN/each

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here