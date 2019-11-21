Tesco Organic White Bloomer 400G

Favourite bread
Lovely floury white bread. Glad I can buy organic bread online with the rest of my groceries. Freezes well too.
This bread is my favorite as it is so tasty,it smells lovely freshly baked, and it is organic so it is without any extras, and this bread remins me bread I was eating in my childhood, you can do nice crunchy toasts from it, and I like to do hot onion+tomato+cheese toast under the grill, so good! I slice this bread and freeze it and when you defrost it it does taste the same! Thank you, Tesco!
Organic it's just a marketing trick.
Not as good as a homemade bread, I believe there is different rising agents used, I don't feel yeast taste in it at all. Why can't it be made without fortified flour? I don't need those "vitamins" in my bread.
Brown-bread is another 'Delicacy' !
Superb. Such fresh bread 'Melts' in our mouths! Even deserves butter+, and you might find/choose another produced & worth adding! I also remember such another in brown/granary bread. Deserved by us all...…..
Good bread
Very nice bred. Soft inside with the crispy outside. Best eaten fresh.