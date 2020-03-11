Olay Tot/Eff Night Cream Moisturiser 50Ml

Beautiful skin cream
This cream is perfect. After having children and the long nights with this cream I wake up looking refreshed and glowing
Excellent!
This cream soaks in really well and my skin feels firmer and softer after using it
Excellent!
I really like this. Feels so good rubbing into skin. Has pleasant fragrance and face feels smooth and soft after. I just need to get into the habit of ensuring I do it every night to feel the full benefit!
Smell is unbearable
I was looking for a new night cream, and decided to give this one a try. The smell is awful and I cannot bare to use this product more than once. Smells like a perfume store exploded. Had to wash it off. Product feels soft and smooth but the smell is an absolute deal breaker. Will be looking for a different night cream.
Beauty sleep
Having tried the 7 in 1 day cream and loved it I couldnt wait to try the night cream and it has lived up to it's expectations. It is rich yet not heavy and absorbs to leave a lovely soft complexion. Beauty sleep and sweet dreams are made of Olay.
Great product
Lovely on my skin. It felt smooth and easy rub in.
GREAT
I Love this product i use it each evening After i use this product for about a week my skin feels firmer and soft.this cream absorbs quickly Its non greasy and has a lovely fragrance i would recommend this great product
Smelly
I like Olay products but unfortunately I cannot stand perfume smells and this product has this.
WOW!!!
Its a perfect moisuriser. Goes on well, absorbed easily and leaves skin smooth and soft. The fragrance is just divine and I love it. Everyone thinks I'm like a vampire who never ages!!!
Olay skincare is the best I've tried.
Olay skincare products have enhanced the look of my skin. I've used day, eye and night cream and my skin is super soft and it has improved my open pores. I would recommend to try it, if you already haven't.