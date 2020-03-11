By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Tot/Eff Night Cream Moisturiser 50Ml

4.5(128)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Tot/Eff Night Cream Moisturiser 50Ml
  • Fights 7 signs of ageing in one rich, non-greasy moisturiser
  • A vitamin-rich complex to promote younger-looking skin every morning
  • Balances skin tone & brightens the complexion
  • Olay Total Effects 7in1 Night Cream is an anti-ageing firming moisturiser that fights the 7 signs of ageing for a radiant and fabulous skin. It’s Olay’s simple, smart approach for youthful, healthier looking skin every morning. It gives 7 skin benefits in one product: 1. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles 2. Moisturises 3. Evens skin tone 4. Refines look of pores 5. Smoothes the texture of the skin 6. Brightens 7. Helps to restore skin's firmness. Formulated with Niacinamide, Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E, Olay Total Effects Night Cream exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin every morning. Its non-greasy, fast absorbing formula will not clog the pores of the skin.
  • Fights the 7 signs of ageing for a glowing and fabulous skin every morning
  • 7 benefits in one help keep skin at its youthful, radiant best
  • With Niacinamide, Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E
  • Exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process while you sleep
  • Fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula
  • Will not clog pores
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Polyacrylamide, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethiconol, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, 1.2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Poland

  • Smooth on clean face and neck. For best results, apply Total Effects day moisturiser with SPF in the morning.

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

50 ℮

Beautiful skin cream

5 stars

This cream is perfect. After having children and the long nights with this cream I wake up looking refreshed and glowing

Excellent!

5 stars

This cream soaks in really well and my skin feels firmer and softer after using it

Excellent!

5 stars

I really like this. Feels so good rubbing into skin. Has pleasant fragrance and face feels smooth and soft after. I just need to get into the habit of ensuring I do it every night to feel the full benefit!

Smell is unbearable

1 stars

I was looking for a new night cream, and decided to give this one a try. The smell is awful and I cannot bare to use this product more than once. Smells like a perfume store exploded. Had to wash it off. Product feels soft and smooth but the smell is an absolute deal breaker. Will be looking for a different night cream.

Beauty sleep

5 stars

Having tried the 7 in 1 day cream and loved it I couldnt wait to try the night cream and it has lived up to it's expectations. It is rich yet not heavy and absorbs to leave a lovely soft complexion. Beauty sleep and sweet dreams are made of Olay.

Great product

4 stars

Lovely on my skin. It felt smooth and easy rub in.

GREAT

5 stars

I Love this product i use it each evening After i use this product for about a week my skin feels firmer and soft.this cream absorbs quickly Its non greasy and has a lovely fragrance i would recommend this great product

Smelly

3 stars

I like Olay products but unfortunately I cannot stand perfume smells and this product has this.

WOW!!!

5 stars

Its a perfect moisuriser. Goes on well, absorbed easily and leaves skin smooth and soft. The fragrance is just divine and I love it. Everyone thinks I'm like a vampire who never ages!!!

Olay skincare is the best I've tried.

5 stars

Olay skincare products have enhanced the look of my skin. I've used day, eye and night cream and my skin is super soft and it has improved my open pores. I would recommend to try it, if you already haven't.

