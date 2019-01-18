Smarties Tube 38G
Energy392kJ 93kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1941 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell
- Bring some Smarties® fun into your life! Yummy smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. Nestlé® Smarties® Hexatube contains red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange Smarties® - what's your favourite? This convenient resealable Smarties® tube offers the ideal no mess treat when you're out and about. Release the colourful fun of Smarties®.
- Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
- We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
- Enjoy Smarties® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Each 38g tube contains two portions (16 sweets per portion), so why not share with a friend or save some for later.
- Have you tried our Smarties® Cartons and Sharing Bags, filled with everyone's favourite colour Smarties®, perfect for family film nights or sharing with friends. And, if you love Smarties® chocolate, then get ready to experience chocolate heaven with Smarties® Sharing Block - yummy smooth milk chocolate Smarties® covered in more yummy milk chocolate!
- Release the fun of Nestlé® Smarties® Milk Chocolate Sweets
- Smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells - which colour are you?
- A deliciously fun and colourful treat in a convenient resealable Smarties® tube
- Includes orange Smarties®, made using natural orange oil
- Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan®
- Pack size: 38g
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Orange Extract, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Contains approximately 2 servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Contact us Free
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
4 Years
38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 17 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1941 kJ
|392 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|462 kcal
|93 kcal
|2000 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|18.4 g
|3.7 g
|70 g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|10.5 g
|2.1 g
|20 g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|68.8 g
|13.9 g
|260 g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|63.4 g
|12.8 g
|90 g
|14%
|Fibre
|0.9 g
|0.2 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.8 g
|1.0 g
|50 g
|2%
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.03 g
|6 g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
