Dove Original Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 40Ml

4.5(90)Write a review
£ 2.00
£5.00/100ml

Product Description

  • 40ml size
  • Deodorant Stick
  • Dove Original Anti-perspirant Deodorant Stick 40ml is a long lasting anti-perspirant stick that provides up to 48 hours of protection against underarm wetness and odour as well as offering incredible care for your underarm skin. It's our most skin friendly anti-perspirant ever, providing the reliable underarm care you know and love, helping your underarms to look and feel softer, smoother and even more beautiful than before. The new and improved formula contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream which helps delicate underarm skin recover from the irritation caused by regular underarm shaving. It's a moisturising deodorant that features the signature Dove scent, which is subtle, fresh and helps you to feel clean all day long. Dove Original is perfect for those who want a classic anti-perspirant and freshness they know they can depend on, with no frills and no fuss.
  • To get the best results from your Dove Original Anti-perspirant Deodorant Stick, apply it to clean, dry skin. Simply apply first thing in the morning to your underarm skin, preferably when it is cool and dry, gliding gently to get even coverage and enjoy underarm skin that feels beautiful and smells great.
  • Then simply enjoy delicately scented, lasting anti-perspirant protection from underarm wetness and odour for up to 48 hours. Easy as that! New and Improved Dove Anti-perspirant - Cares for your underarm skin like never before.
  • New and Improved formula, cares for your underarm skin like never before
  • Dove Original Anti-perspirant Deodorant Stick provides 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
  • Contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
  • Helps delicate underarm skin recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • Glides onto skin and feels smooth
  • Delicate, subtle scent helps to keep you feeling fresh all day long
  • Pack size: 40ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Stearyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-8, Parfum, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Silica, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-100, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Russian Federation

Warnings

  • Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

40 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

90 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Dove

4 stars

I have never tried a roll on before so this was a first time product purchase for me and I was pleasantly surprised with the result. It left me feeling fresh and smelling good all day even whilst being at work all day. I will definitely think about changing up my perspirant choices in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

This feels very velvety and does not irritate underarm skin, even straight after shaving. Love the smell and works well throughout the day against wetness and odours. One of my favourite anti perspirant brands [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Most affordable

5 stars

Pleasantly surprised by this one! I have been spending £5+ on strong deodorant for no reason apparently. This was great, gets me through commuting on the London Underground no problems. Highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely amazing!

5 stars

So I didn't think it would be as good as it is, I've not had many that has lasted longer than a few hours. But this is brilliant it really does last all day and night, also helps keep my armpits soft and smooth with no irritation either. Which I do tend to have issues with as i have sensitive skin. Overall this product is my new must have at home and in my handbag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Switching my deodorant to this!

5 stars

Really liked this product. I’ve always worn the same brand as I felt it was the only one that worked for me, but this surprised me and I’m definitely going to switch over going forward. Due to it not containing alcohol, it’s really moisturising, smells lovely and works very well in the battle against perspiration. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh as a daisy!

4 stars

Smelt and felt fresh when I applied.not normally one to use sticks,more of a roll on girl myself.I like the fact that it didn't make my underarm feel sticky like a roll on does So I definitely am considering switching to this deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best deodorant I have ever had!

5 stars

I received this deodorant to review a while back. To be honest it is one of the few select ones I always buy. I must've bought and used up about 4 deodorant sticks so by now. I only have to put it on once in the morning and it keeps me smelling fresh all day long. I have tried many many products over the past few decades and this is honestly one of the best. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovely armpits!

4 stars

Great product! very effective,keeps my dry and smells lovely! it does drag and pull the skin though :( no wet/coloured patches on clotheswhich is great and i do sweat alot. lasts a good 2/3 days between applications too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nourishing and long lasting

5 stars

I usually use spray deodorants as I don't like the dry, sticky feeling that roll-ons tended to give and made my underarms feel quite tacky BUT got frustrated at the powdery residue ruining my clothes so gave this one a go. Love the fact it feels nourishing and creamy and lasts for ages, plus is small enough to throw in my handbag. I'll be sticking with this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s great!

5 stars

I was sent this a month ago to test it’s just great very original from what I remember using it when I was a lot younger, I absolutely love it! Smooth it does the job! Smells just like dove I couldn’t be happier with it, thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 90 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

