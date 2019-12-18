By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Agent Creme 100Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Frizz Ease Secret Agent Touch-Up Crème
  • Seals hair to eliminate frizz & flyaways
  • Use anytime, anywhere
  • With UV filter
  • Stop frizz and flyaways on contact. This touch-up crème seals in moisture to eliminate flyaways between styling.
  • Smoothes flyaways on contact
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Phenyl Trimethicone, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Isostearyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Stearate, PVP, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Triethanolamine, Sorbitan Oleate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cocamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Steardimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Diazolidinyl Urea, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, CI 16035, CI 47005, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Start with dry hair. Rub a small amount of crème into palms and pull through hair, concentrating on ends. Take with you to reapply on the go whenever you need a touch-up.

Recycling info

Tube. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
Net Contents

100ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant

5 stars

How could I manage if they ever stopped selling this! Only a tiny amount needed, so lasts for ages. Gently smooths down flyaway hair after blow drying/straightening.

