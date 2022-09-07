We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2L

4.1(27)Write a review
Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2L
£0.55
£0.03/100ml

One glass

Energy
10kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemonade soft drink with lemon juice from concentrate and sweeteners.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
 

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..
  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy4kJ / 1kcal10kJ / 2kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.1g
Sugars0.0g0.1g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.. Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

27 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Tastes lovely

5 stars

Tastes lovely

Original is better

2 stars

I wish Tesco wouldn't make things that look so similar. I bought the diet version by accident, and it tastes nasty/

don't take orders for what you don't have !

1 stars

Very dissapointed as it was very much to my and my partners taste. Only found out it had been removed at 10 am this morning. Feel like cancelling the whole order as I ordered 1o x 2litre bottles.

We have tried most at some time, but prefer this i

5 stars

We have tried most at some time, but prefer this item.

Been buying Tesco Diet Lemonade for years. Honestl

5 stars

Been buying Tesco Diet Lemonade for years. Honestly believe it is better tasting than the big name brands.

It's fine, taste wise reminiscent of R Whites, but

3 stars

It's fine, taste wise reminiscent of R Whites, but loses its fizz quickly.

Would do the job in a pinch…

3 stars

Artificially sweet is a great way to put it. It’s not bad but the Stockwell sugar free lemonade, in my opinion, has it beat.

I agree with previous comment. Recipe changed, too

1 stars

I agree with previous comment. Recipe changed, too artificially sweet and overpowering flavour, does not do any justice as a mixer either, Bought Value diet lemonade for years, loved that, but this is horrible, so is the Stowells variety for the same reasons

Traditional Lemonade

5 stars

Really traditional tasting lemonade, perfect cold soft drink or mixer.

I have been buying tesco lemonade for years, I now

1 stars

I have been buying tesco lemonade for years, I now find that the receipe has been changed and I do not like it. the flavour is too overpowering when used as a mixer i.e in a pimms or vodka and lemonade.

1-10 of 27 reviews

