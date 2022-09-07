Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2L

Tastes lovely
Tastes lovely
Original is better
I wish Tesco wouldn't make things that look so similar. I bought the diet version by accident, and it tastes nasty/
don't take orders for what you don't have !
Very dissapointed as it was very much to my and my partners taste. Only found out it had been removed at 10 am this morning. Feel like cancelling the whole order as I ordered 1o x 2litre bottles.
We have tried most at some time, but prefer this item.
Been buying Tesco Diet Lemonade for years. Honestly believe it is better tasting than the big name brands.
It's fine, taste wise reminiscent of R Whites, but loses its fizz quickly.
Would do the job in a pinch…
Artificially sweet is a great way to put it. It’s not bad but the Stockwell sugar free lemonade, in my opinion, has it beat.
I agree with previous comment. Recipe changed, too artificially sweet and overpowering flavour, does not do any justice as a mixer either, Bought Value diet lemonade for years, loved that, but this is horrible, so is the Stowells variety for the same reasons
Traditional Lemonade
Really traditional tasting lemonade, perfect cold soft drink or mixer.
I have been buying tesco lemonade for years, I now find that the receipe has been changed and I do not like it. the flavour is too overpowering when used as a mixer i.e in a pimms or vodka and lemonade.