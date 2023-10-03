We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blistex Intensive Moisturiser 5G

£2.50

£50.00/100g

Blistex Intensive Moisturiser 5G
Expertly blended with shea butter & camphor to rehydrate, and protect your lips all day
Pack size: 5G

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Cera Alba, Petrolatum, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Alcohol Denat., Hydrogenated Soy Polyglycerides, Glycerin, Polysorbate 60, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Behenate, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Allantoin, Aroma, Camphor, Dimethicone, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Ammonium Hydroxide, Arachidyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Glucoside, Behenyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, C15-23 Alkane, Calcium Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Hydrated Silica, Lanolin Alcohol, Lauric Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Myristic Acid, Oleic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Saccharin, Sorbitan Olivate, Thymol

Net Contents

5g

Preparation and Usage

Directions for useGently massage all over your lips every day. Re-apply as often as you like, especially if you're out and about in dry, cold or sunny weather.

Lower age limit

3 Years

