Malted Brown Baton

Malted Brown Baton

1/2 of a baton
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • Malted Grain Baton
  • Malted Grain Baton, Made with wheat and barley for a subtle malty taste

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (11%), Wheat Bran, Yeast, Salt, Malt Flour (Barley, Rye, Wheat), Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Barley, Wheat

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a baton (100g)
Energy1060kJ / 250kcal1060kJ / 250kcal
Fat1.5g1.5g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate46.9g46.9g
Sugars3.6g3.6g
Fibre4.6g4.6g
Protein10.0g10.0g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As sold--

