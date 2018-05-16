De Cecco Spaghetti 500G

Product Description
- Spaghetti No 12
- De Cecco respects the environment from start to finish
- De Cecco quality is an inherited passion
- Traditional production method that has remained true to our family recipe for more than 130 years
- 1 Since 1886 we have been selecting the best durum wheat grown in Italy and in the rest of the world, milled in our plant in Fara S. Martino (CH) Italy, to guarantee a pasta with unique qualities and a superior cooking performance
- 2 Before being milled our wheat must pass strict quality controls in quality assurance laboratories
- 3 We use "coarse" durum wheat semolina to preserve the gluten integrity and obtain a signature pasta with a distinctive taste
- 4 We knead the semolina with cool water at a temperature of less than 15°C to ensure our pasta maintains its firmness after cooking
- 5 We use bronze drawplates to create a rough surface on the pasta to better retain sauce
- 6 We dry our pasta slowly at low temperature to preserve the flavour of our wheat
- From father to son
- Since 1886, we have maintained an important responsibility: carrying on over 130 years of tradition in making high quality pasta, to bring the pleasure of authentic Italian cuisine to dining tables around the world.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya
Storage
Store away from heat sources and from daylight and avoid damp places
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking time: 10-12 min.
Name and address
- F.lli de Cecco di Filippo Fara S. Martino S.p.A.,
- Via F. De Cecco,
- 66015 Fara S. Martino (CH),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.dececco.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|149 kJ
|-
|351 kcal
|Fat
|1,5 g
|- of which: Saturates
|0,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|- of which: Sugars
|3,4 g
|Fibre
|2,9 g
|Protein
|14 g
|Salt
|0 g
