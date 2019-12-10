Adnams Broadside Ale 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Broadside is brewed to commemorate the Battle of Sole Bay (1672). This dark ruby red beer is full of fruitcake flavours and is great savoured with some strong cheddar.
- This bottle contains: 239KJ / 57kcal per 100ml
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
3.2
ABV
6.3% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See bottle neck.
Name and address
- Adnams,
- Southwold,
- Suffolk,
- England,
- IP18 6JW.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
