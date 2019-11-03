By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2L Bottle

4(13)Write a review
£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml
One glass
  • Energy132kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 53kJ / 12kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated lemonade soft drink with lemon juice from concentrate, sugar and sweetener.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy53kJ / 12kcal132kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.9g7.2g
Sugars2.9g7.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

13 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Kids love it x

5 stars

Kids love it x

Refreshing and tasty

5 stars

Really good quality I prefer it to the branded lemonade!

Refreshing

4 stars

We mix this with summer fruits, and ice, make a very nice drink

This is one I am very pleased with, why can you no

5 stars

This is one I am very pleased with, why can you not stock it?

I do not like the new flavour, prefer the old orig

1 stars

I do not like the new flavour, prefer the old original, alwas change things never as good,,,,

yuk!!!

1 stars

Why have you changed it!!!! This one is horrible

Superb Value

5 stars

Always order this handy to have in the fridge goes really well with Orange juice and at the price is a bargain.

Super lemonade

5 stars

Best lemonade, especially at this price! But honestly i prefer this lemonade to the big brands!

Just a couple of small suggestions.

4 stars

Great taste but would be better if sugar was reduced.With regard to hot dog rolls and similar products can they be put in resealable packaging so that they last longer and stay fresher.

Superb taste and wonderful price

5 stars

Have been drinking it for a long while

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

