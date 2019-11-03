Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2L Bottle

Kids love it x
Refreshing and tasty
Really good quality I prefer it to the branded lemonade!
Refreshing
We mix this with summer fruits, and ice, make a very nice drink
This is one I am very pleased with, why can you not stock it?
I do not like the new flavour, prefer the old original, alwas change things never as good,,,,
yuk!!!
Why have you changed it!!!! This one is horrible
Superb Value
Always order this handy to have in the fridge goes really well with Orange juice and at the price is a bargain.
Super lemonade
Best lemonade, especially at this price! But honestly i prefer this lemonade to the big brands!
Just a couple of small suggestions.
Great taste but would be better if sugar was reduced.With regard to hot dog rolls and similar products can they be put in resealable packaging so that they last longer and stay fresher.
Superb taste and wonderful price
Have been drinking it for a long while