Dove Silky Body Cream Pot 300Ml

£7.00

£2.33/100ml

If you're prone to dry skin, all you need is a little extra care to keep it healthy and beautifully soft. With Dove Nourishing Body Care Silky Pampering Body Cream, you can lavish yourself with premium skin care. This body cream contains our unique NutriDUO Complex, a combination of skin-natural nutrients and rich essential oils, which penetrates deep* within the skin's layers whilst preventing moisture loss from the surface. It will leave your skin feeling beautifully soft and moisturised for up to 24 hours. Dermatologically tested and suitable for very dry skin, it's a perfect lotion for everyday skin care. Using this Dove body cream as part of your daily routine will help to make dry skin a distant memory. Our Dove moisturising cream with delicate skin softeners and nourishing ingredients will wrap your skin in silky moisture, improving your skin quality over time so your skin feels touchably softer, smoother and more radiant with every use. For best results, use in the morning or evening, preferably after a bath or shower. Warm your hands and then massage generously from the ankles to the waist, then from wrists to shoulders, and all over the upper body. Take extra time to care for particularly dry areas. *within the stratum corneum
Dove Nourishing Body Care Silky Pampering Body Cream helps to give you beautifully radiant, silky-soft skinThis pampering body cream has been formulated to moisturise for 24 hours, providing silky nourishment for dry skinThis dry skin cream improves your long-term skin quality over time, so your skin feels touchably softer, smoother and more radiant with every useThis Dove body lotion penetrates deep* within the skin's layers for deep nourishment that boosts the skin’s hydration whilst preventing moisture loss from the surfaceThis moisturiser is enriched with NutriDUO, our unique dual-action moisturising complex that combines skin-natural nutrients and essential-oil goodnessDermatologically tested and suitable for daily use as a dry skin moisturiser
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearic Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Isohexadecane, Glycol Stearate, Triethanolamine, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Polysorbate 80, Dimethiconol, Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Oleate, Stearamide AMP, Serica Powder, Hydrolyzed Silk, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Citric Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

300 ℮

