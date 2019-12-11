Green & Blacks Organic Cocoa Fair Trade 125G

only one for me
Used this for many many years...mainly in baking. Far superior taste than any other I could name.
Superb.
Superb quality. Deep, rich flavour. Intense! And fair trade :)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690 kJ
Organic Cocoa Powder (97 %), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Cocoa: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 97 %
Store in a dry place.Protect from heat. Best before: see base.
Approx. 31-32 drinks / pack
125g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g (Dry Powder)
|Per Serving (Made Up)**
|%* / Per Serving (Made Up)**
|* Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1690 kJ
|471 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|407 kcal
|112 kcal
|6 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|3.9 g
|6 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|2.6 g
|13 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|19 g
|11 g
|4 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|0 g
|9.9 g
|11 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|27 g
|1.1 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|22 g
|7.7 g
|15 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.05 g
|0.24 g
|4 %
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 teaspoon (4 g) Cocoa Powder + 200 ml semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|-
