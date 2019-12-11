By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Green & Blacks Organic Cocoa Fair Trade 125G

5(2)Write a review
Green & Blacks Organic Cocoa Fair Trade 125G
£ 1.76
£1.41/100g

Offer

Per serving (Made up)**,** 1 teaspoon (4 g) Cocoa Powder + 200 ml semi-skimmed milk
  • Energy471 kJ 112 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690 kJ

Product Description

  • Organic cocoa powder
  • Our organic cocoa powder is made with finest organic cocoa beans. These are harvested at the perfect point of ripeness, then carefully fermented and dried to maximise the smooth, complex flavours or this delicious cocoa.
  • Potassium Carbonate is commonly added to cocoa powder to balance out the acidity and bring out the rich chocolatey aromas. This is often referred to as 'Dutching' and has been used by chocolate makers for over 180 years.
  • No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours #
  • # In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
  • Made with Fairtrade certified cocoa beans, our cocoa powder has a complex flavour and is alkalised or “Dutched” to help emphasize the robust chocolatey notes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Cocoa Powder (97 %), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Cocoa: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 97 %

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place.Protect from heat. Best before: see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation instructions (with 200 ml semi-skimmed milk): for one cup of cocoa, add one teaspoon (4 g) of cocoa powder with cold milk to make a smooth paste. Add hot milk, just off the boil, and stir well. Sweeten to taste.

Number of uses

Approx. 31-32 drinks / pack

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to:
  • 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000
  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g (Dry Powder)Per Serving (Made Up)**%* / Per Serving (Made Up)*** Reference Intakes
Energy 1690 kJ471 kJ8400 kJ/
-407 kcal112 kcal6 %2000 kcal
Fat 21 g3.9 g6 %70 g
of which Saturates 13 g2.6 g13 %20 g
Carbohydrate 19 g11 g4 %260 g
of which Sugars 0 g9.9 g11 %90 g
Fibre 27 g1.1 g--
Protein 22 g7.7 g15 %50 g
Salt 0.05 g0.24 g4 %6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
** 1 teaspoon (4 g) Cocoa Powder + 200 ml semi-skimmed milk----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

only one for me

5 stars

Used this for many many years...mainly in baking. Far superior taste than any other I could name.

Superb.

5 stars

Superb quality. Deep, rich flavour. Intense! And fair trade :)

Usually bought next

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Classic 74% Dark Chocolate 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Dr.Oetker Baking Powder Tub 170G

£ 1.40
£8.24/kg

Silver Spoon Icing Sugar 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here