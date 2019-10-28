By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oasis Summer Fruits Light 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Oasis Summer Fruits Light 500Ml
£ 1.29
£0.26/100ml

Offer

Per 375ml Serving
  • Energy54kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2g
    2%
  • Salt0.34g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 14kJ

Product Description

  • Still Low Calorie Summer Fruits Juice Drink with Sweeteners
  • Oasis is a great tasting refreshing still drink with big, colourful flavours and an attitude that see's the funny side of things
  • Low Calorie
  • Still Summer Fruit Juice Drink
  • Contains sweeteners
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Natural flavours
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices From Concentrates 5% (Apple 1.7%, Strawberry 1.5%, Redcurrant 1.2%, Cherry 0.6%), Citric Acid, Natural Berry Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Blueberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Apple, Hibiscus), Stabiliser (Polyphosphates), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sodium Saccharin)

Allergy Information

  • This product is allergen free

Storage

Store cool and dryRefrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best before end: see side of cap or bottle neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 14kJ
-3.3kcal
Fat 0g
Of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0.5g
Of which sugars 0.5g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.09g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best tasting zero sugar drink!

5 stars

The best tasting zero sugar drink by far! Out of stock too often on Tesco.com

Usually bought next

Ribena Blackcurrant Light Bottle 500 Ml

£ 1.30
£0.26/100ml

Offer

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Wrap

£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Tesco Pink Lady Apple & Grape Pot 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Doritos Cool Original Grab Bag 55 G

£ 0.85
£1.29/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here