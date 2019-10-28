Oasis Summer Fruits Light 500Ml

The best tasting zero sugar drink!
The best tasting zero sugar drink by far! Out of stock too often on Tesco.com
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 14kJ
Water, Fruit Juices From Concentrates 5% (Apple 1.7%, Strawberry 1.5%, Redcurrant 1.2%, Cherry 0.6%), Citric Acid, Natural Berry Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Blueberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Apple, Hibiscus), Stabiliser (Polyphosphates), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sodium Saccharin)
Store cool and dryRefrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best before end: see side of cap or bottle neck.
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|14kJ
|-
|3.3kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|Of which sugars
|0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.09g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019