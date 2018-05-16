Olbas Inhaler 695Mg

Product Description
- Inhaler Nasal Stick
- The pure plant remedy for symptomatic relief of blocked sinuses, catarrh, hay fever, colds and flu. Olbas Inhaler contains essential oils that have decongestant properties.
- Relief from catarrh, colds and blocked sinuses
- Contains pure plant oils
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients w/w: Cajuput Oil 20%, Eucalyptus Oil 20%, Levomenthol 40%, Peppermint Oil 20%
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Before you use Olbas Inhaler.
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Taking other medicines Please tell your doctor or pharmacist if you are taking or have recently taken any other medicines, including medicines obtained without a prescription. Pregnancy and breast-feeding it is best not to take any non-essential medication when pregnant or breast-feeding. Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice before taking any medicine.
- How to use Olbas Inhaler
- Adults and children aged 6 and over: Unscrew outer cover from base of stick, close one nostril, place inhaler in other nostril, and inhale deeply. After use, wipe stick with a tissue and replace cover. Not recommended for children under 6 years old. Do not use more than 4 times an hour. If you use more Olbas Inhaler than you should, talk to a doctor or pharmacist. You must contact a doctor if symptoms worsen or do not improve after 7 days.
Warnings
- Possible side effects
- Like all medicines, Olbas Inhaler can cause side effects although not everybody gets them. May cause allergic reactions such as rash. If you notice any side effect, please tell your doctor or pharmacist.
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Do not use Olbas Inhaler after the expiry date which is stated on the packaging.
Name and address
- Manufactured by the Marketing Authorisation holder:
- G.R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Return to
- G.R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
695mg
Safety information
Possible side effects Like all medicines, Olbas Inhaler can cause side effects although not everybody gets them. May cause allergic reactions such as rash. If you notice any side effect, please tell your doctor or pharmacist. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. Do not use Olbas Inhaler after the expiry date which is stated on the packaging.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020