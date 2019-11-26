Viennetta Mint Ice Cream Dessert 650Ml

Product Description
- Smooth mint flavour ice creams between crisp chocolate flavour layers (11%)
- Viennetta Mint Ice Cream 650ml. First created in 1982 by Wall’s in Gloucester, and it has been a family favourite since. Available in two flavours, Vanilla and Mint, Viennetta is a truly unique ice cream dessert bring a certain “poshness” to your dinner table. As Sue Perkins once said, “there’s nothing posher than a Viennetta”.
- Viennetta’s unique shape is created by layering vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce at different speeds on a continuous like, which is mesmerising to watch.
- Viennetta is a part of the Walls family of ice cream alongside other tasty treats like Soft Scoop Ice Cream and Cream of Cornish and like many of our other delicious products, is make in Gloucester.
- Viennetta Mint Ice Cream is the perfect dessert for both family and special occasions. Viennetta is a must-have staple in your freezer which you will always find yourself wanting more, after all, one slice is never enough. If you haven’t tried it, what are you waiting for?
- So go on, try a Viennetta today and experience the delicious taste for yourself! In order to find out more visit www.icecreamjoy.com, contact us on Twitter or Facebook @Walls or give us a call on 0800 731 1507. Pack size: 650ml.
- Without artificial colours and flavours
- The Original Viennetta
- Made in the UK
- A firm family favourite
- Pack size: 650ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, coconut oil, sugar, water, glucose-fructose syrup, glucose syrup, whey solids (MILK), fat reduced cocoa powder, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), colour(copper complexes of chlorophyllins), flavouring. May contain: soy
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Soya
Storage
Storage temperature at -18°C
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1850 444 424
Net Contents
650 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1026 kJ
|505 kJ
|505 kJ
|6%
|Energy (kcal)
|244 kcal
|120 kcal
|120 kcal
|6%
|Fat (g)
|15 g
|7.4 g
|7.4 g
|11%
|of which saturates (g)
|13 g
|6.5 g
|6.5 g
|33%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|25 g
|12 g
|12 g
|5%
|of which sugars (g)
|20 g
|9.8 g
|9.8 g
|11%
|Protein (g)
|2.6 g
|1.3 g
|1.3 g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.05 g
|0.02 g
|0.02 g
|1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 7 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
