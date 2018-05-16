Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 500G

Product Description
- Dry roasted peanuts
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Dry Roasted Flavour [Flavourings, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Dried Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Paprika, Spices & Herbs (contains Celery Seed Powder), Dried Onion, Colours: Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract; Dried Garlic, Smoke Flavouring], Modified Starch, Stabiliser: Acacia Gum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Peanuts, Celery, May contain Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten
Storage
Once opened consume within 7 days.
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g Serving
|UK Guideline Daily Amounts Adults
|Energy (kJ)
|2450
|1225
|(kcal)
|591
|296
|2000
|Protein
|28.3g
|14.2g
|45g
|Carbohydrate
|11.4g
|5.7g
|230g
|of which Sugars
|5.3g
|2.7g
|90g
|Fat
|46.0g
|23.0g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|7.8g
|3.9g
|20g
|Fibre
|9.1g
|4.6g
|24g
|Sodium*
|0.8g
|0.4g
|2.4g
|*equivalent as Salt
|2.0g
|1.0g
|6g
Safety information
