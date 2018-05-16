We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 500G

Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 500G
£ 2.99
£5.98/kg

Product Description

  • Dry roasted peanuts
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Dry Roasted Flavour [Flavourings, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Dried Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Paprika, Spices & Herbs (contains Celery Seed Powder), Dried Onion, Colours: Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract; Dried Garlic, Smoke Flavouring], Modified Starch, Stabiliser: Acacia Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Peanuts, Celery, May contain Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Storage

Once opened consume within 7 days.

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g ServingUK Guideline Daily Amounts Adults
Energy (kJ)24501225
(kcal)5912962000
Protein 28.3g14.2g45g
Carbohydrate 11.4g5.7g230g
of which Sugars 5.3g2.7g90g
Fat 46.0g23.0g70g
of which Saturates 7.8g3.9g20g
Fibre 9.1g4.6g24g
Sodium*0.8g0.4g2.4g
*equivalent as Salt2.0g1.0g6g

Safety information

Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

