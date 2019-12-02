By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Light Olive Spread 500G

£ 0.95
£1.90/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy122kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1217kJ / 296kcal

Product Description

  • Low fat spread (30%) made with olive oil (12%).
  • Mediterranean Olive Oil
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Olive Oil (12%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono and diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Sunflower Lecithins), Stabiliser (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavouring.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 teaspoons (10g)
Energy1217kJ / 296kcal122kJ / 30kcal
Fat31.7g3.2g
Saturates8.1g0.8g
Carbohydrate2.3g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
30% less fat than standard Tesco Olive spread--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Vile.

1 stars

Revolting. Chose this because I thought it would be a relatively healthy option. However, only a few days, it has split into a strange half-liquid, half-gunky consistency. I've put 'normal' margarine onto my next delivery order, and once it arrives, the olive oil spread will be going straight in the bin.

Good cheap Vegan spread

5 stars

We have aways found this to be nice. I've never had issue with it going runny but I don't leave things like this out, it is used and returned to a cold fridge so it has always been fine.

Try it, it's good!

5 stars

I am diabetic, so it seems to work. Thanks Tesco

Curdled

1 stars

this was fine when first opened. However despite having been kept refrigerated and kept in coldest part of fridge, on going to use it the following week it had separated, curdled, and assumed the consistency and appearance of very runny custard. In fact, far from being of a spreadable consistency, it was 'pourable'! It looks revolting, I would not recommend it - and I shall certainly NOT be buying it again!

Disappointing.

2 stars

I got it out of the fridge to make some sandwiches and it was watery and as though it had been left out all night on the bench, very runny and appeared grainy. Not buy this again.

It disintegrated and was unusable even kept in fri

1 stars

It disintegrated and was unusable even kept in fridge

It could have been good.

3 stars

I was really excited to try this, however if it is left out of the fridge, it melts into a gloop, and doesnt re-set again.. Really offputting.

A substitute product

2 stars

Could not find the one I wanted on the website

