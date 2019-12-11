By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crespo Olives Herbs & Garlic 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Crespo Olives Herbs & Garlic 70G
£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Pitted Green Olives with Herbs & Garlic
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 124 calories per pack
  • Succulent, tasty olives marinated in juicy fresh flavours of the Mediterranean
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Green Olives (96%), Salt, Olive Oil, Thyme, Garlic, Acidity Regulators: Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and use within seven days.Best before: See side of pouch.

Produce of

Product of Morocco

Number of uses

Servings per pack approx. 2.5, Serving size: 30g

Warnings

  • Warning: This product may contain olive stones, eat with care.

Importer address

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pack
Energy 729kJ / 177 kcal510kJ / 124 kcal
Fat 17.3g12.1g
of which saturates 2.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate 1.7g1.2g
of which sugars 0g0g
Fibre 4.7g3.3g
Protein 1.3g0.9g
Salt 2.3g1.6g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product may contain olive stones, eat with care.

