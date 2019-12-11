By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crespo Olives With Chilli Pepper 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Crespo Olives With Chilli Pepper 70G
£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Pitted Green Olives with Chilli Peppers
  • The best olives are selected, pitted and marinated to allow the flavour of the chilli peppers to infuse the olives. Les Olive du Marché bring the true flavour of the Mediterranean to your salads, parties and everyday snacks!
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • 132 calories per pack
  • No liquid, no mess!
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Green Olives (96%), Salt, Olive Oil, Herbs, Chilli Peppers, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and use within seven days.Best before: See side of pouch.

Produce of

Product of Morocco

Number of uses

Servings per pack approx. 2.5, Serving size: 30g

Warnings

  • Warning: This product may contain olive stones, eat with care.

Importer address

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pack
Energy774kJ / 188kcal542kJ / 132kcal
Fat18.9g13.2g
of which saturates2.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate0.1g<0.5g
of which sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre6.8g4.8g
Protein1.1g0.8g
Salt2.3g1.6g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product may contain olive stones, eat with care.

