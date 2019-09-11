Tesco Apricots Punnet 500G Class 1

Brown around the stone, sour and badly marked skin
Brown around the stone, sour and badly marked skin. No bargain as had to bin most ate only 1 and a 1/2.
So so disappointed as what you send me are disgusting they are poor quality and they rot before they are soft enough to eat. You need to sort it out as lm fed up with throwing my fruit, veg and salad stuff away.
These keep about a week then they are quite sweet!
They get sweeter the longer you keep them and maybe leaving them near a sunny window helps them to ripen quickly, Yes I like them.
Terrible
All fruit developed bruises and a sort of brown fungus around the stone. All had to be thrown away
Last week they were rubbish.
had to ripen at home but I thought they were actually tasteless had no flavour very disappointed
Juicy
good quality fruit
Very hard and then went rotten before ripening
Sold for their looks rather than their taste.
These were unripe and very hard, and they never ripened properly. The flesh developed a different texture and it was utterly tasteless. No apricot taste at all.
as hard as cricket balls.
I've had to give it one star as can't review without at least one but hey are not even worth one. I bought some of these last week.They were so hard and green at the stalk we could have played cricket with them. Ridiculous that packers send fruit of this standard. They wouldn't choose them for themselves!