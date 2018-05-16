Blue Dragon Stir Fry Oyster & Spring Onion Sauce 120G

Product Description
- Oyster Flavour Stir Fry Sauce with Spring Onions, Garlic and Ginger.
- A smooth, flavoursome oyster sauce with spring onions and a subtle hint of garlic & ginger
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein [Water, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Salt], Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Spring Onion (2%), Garlic Purée (1%), Ginger Purée (1%), Oyster Extract Powder (0.3%) [Oyster Extract (Mollusc), Tapioca Starch, Salt], Red Chilli Paste [Red Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Yeast Extract Powder [Salt, Yeast Extract, Spice Extract], Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Molluscs
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired? Mixed oriental mushrooms are delicious with this Oyster & Spring Onion Sauce
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|469 kJ / 112 kcal
|Fat
|0.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|26.3 g
|of which sugars
|22.4 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Salt
|1.7 g
