By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blue Dragon Stir Fry Oyster & Spring Onion Sauce 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Blue Dragon Stir Fry Oyster & Spring Onion Sauce 120G
£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Product Description

  • Oyster Flavour Stir Fry Sauce with Spring Onions, Garlic and Ginger.
  • Facebook bluedragonfans
  • A smooth, flavoursome oyster sauce with spring onions and a subtle hint of garlic & ginger
  • If you love this, you'll love...
  • Blue Dragon Hoisin & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein [Water, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Salt], Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Spring Onion (2%), Garlic Purée (1%), Ginger Purée (1%), Oyster Extract Powder (0.3%) [Oyster Extract (Mollusc), Tapioca Starch, Salt], Red Chilli Paste [Red Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Yeast Extract Powder [Salt, Yeast Extract, Spice Extract], Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Molluscs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeling inspired? Mixed oriental mushrooms are delicious with this Oyster & Spring Onion Sauce

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • Visit us at: www.bluedragon.com
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 469 kJ / 112 kcal
Fat 0.0 g
of which saturates 0.0 g
Carbohydrate 26.3 g
of which sugars 22.4 g
Protein 1.5 g
Salt 1.7 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Blue Dragon Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120G

£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Blue Dragon Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 120G

£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Sharwoods Medium Egg Noodles 340G

£ 1.75
£5.15/kg

Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce 120G

£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here